https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Ayat-Sistani1.jpg 265 190 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-01-10 10:42:112021-01-10 10:42:11What is the ruling on selling alcoholic drinks in non-Islamic country? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
What is the ruling on selling alcoholic drinks in non-Islamic country? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about selling alcoholic drinks in non-Islamic countries.
Question: What is your opinion about a person who sells alcoholic drinks in disbelieving country?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Selling alcoholic drinks is strictly Haram.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!