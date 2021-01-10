Date :Sunday, January 10th, 2021 | Time : 10:42 |ID: 192107 | Print

What is the ruling on selling alcoholic drinks in non-Islamic country? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about selling alcoholic drinks in non-Islamic countries.

Question: What is your opinion about a person who sells alcoholic drinks in disbelieving country?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Selling alcoholic drinks is strictly Haram.

