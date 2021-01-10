Date :Sunday, January 10th, 2021 | Time : 12:41 |ID: 192137 | Print

Fire near Imam Hussain’s (A.S) shrine in Karbala+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- One of the places in the center of Karbala and near the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) caught fire today (Sunday).

The fire broke out in one of the buildings under construction on Sheikh Ahmad Al-Waeli Street behind the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS).

The cause of the fire and the casualties have not been reported yet.


This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

