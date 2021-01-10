Saudi-led coalition halts prisoner swap process in Yemen’s Ma’arib

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The parties affiliated with the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen’s Ma’arib halted the process of ten prisoner swap deals that would release more than 300 prisoners from both sides.

The exchange was part of an agreement reached recently between the warring local parties. An official of the National Committee for Prisoners Affairs blames the mercenaries for the halt, Press TV reported.

This comes while the Yemeni army has made significant achievements in advancing towards the city of Ma’arib to liberate it. Halting the prisoner swap will put more pressure on the Yemeni army to stop the advance of coalition forces on the ground.

The Prisoners’ Committee was able to liberate hundreds of prisoners during 2020 through local negotiations without any international mediation. However, the Saudi-led coalition seeks to stop the humanitarian process.Thousands of Yemenis are still in prisons, waiting for the United Nations to stop the delays in their release and to pressure the Saudi-led coalition to commit to its obligation.