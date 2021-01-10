Date :Sunday, January 10th, 2021 | Time : 16:01 |ID: 192187 | Print

Online Quranic course to be held in seven countries

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Darul Quran Institute of the UK plans to hold an online Quranic course titled “From Darkness towards Light” in seven countries.

According to Ims.darulquran.co.uk, the educational program will start on January 18 and run for three months. It will have participants from the UK, US, Canada, France, Kenya, Tanzania and the UAE.A journey through life is the main theme of the course, in which the application of Quranic verses in   identifying aims and making decisions, factors affecting actions, and recognizing obstacles on the path to progress will be discussed.The course, designed by Sayyidah Madiha Makki, will be offered in different languages, inclduing English and Gujarati.

