Araghchi holds talks with South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi hosted his South Korean counterpart, Choi Jong-Kun, at the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday. Heading a high-ranking delegation, the South Korean diplomat arrived in Tehran on Sunday. The diplomat will reportedly join a working delegation that arrived in Tehran earlier on Thursday to negotiate with the Iranian authorities for the release of the Korean sailors and the detained ship, Yonhap news agency reported. However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatbizadeh said on Thursday that the South Korean delegation’s Thursday visit to Tehran was aimed at negotiating Iran’s frozen financial resources. The naval force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) impounded on Monday a South Korean-flagged tanker in the Persian Gulf waters for repetitive violation of maritime environmental law.