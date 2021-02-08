Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media; Imam Hussain (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Imam Hussain (A.S)

Hussain ibn Ali ibn Abi Talib (626-680) is the third Imam of the Shia Muslims and the son of Imam Ali (A.S) and Lady Fatimah (S.A) who was martyred in the event of Ashura.

“Hasan and Hussain (A.S) are my two aromatic flowers from this world.”

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

French

Imam Hussein

Hussein ibn Ali ibn Abi Talib (626-680) est le troisième Imam des musulmans chiites et le fils de l’Imam Ali (A.S) et de Dame Fatima (S.A) qui a été tombé en martyre au jour d’Achoura.

“Hassan et Hussein (A.S) sont mes deux fleurs parfumées dans le monde.”

Prophète Muhammad (P)

Spanish

Imam Husain

Husain ibn Ali ibn Abi Talib (626-680) es el tercer Imam shiíta e hijo del Imam Ali y Hazrat Fátima (P) que fue martirizado en el evento de Ashura.

“Sin duda, Hasan y Husain son mis dos flores fragantes del mundo; mi amante debe amar a ambos”.

Profeta Muhammad (PB)