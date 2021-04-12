Beautiful Devine Names: Ar-Rahman+Photo

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/A87F65EE-43D1-4FA5-9668-F2E329D71627.jpeg 750 1100 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-12 09:21:522021-04-12 10:28:44Beautiful Devine Names: Ar-Rahman+Photo
SHAFAQNA- “Asma Al-Hosna” or the Beautiful Names of God are the words used for “Allah” in Islam. The number of these names is often considered to be 99, most of which are mentioned in the holy Quran. Shafaqna News Agency in a Shia Graph series, gradually introduces these Devine Names.
Ar-Rahman : The Most Merciful
Spanish
Ar-Rahman : el Todo Compasivo
French
Ar-Rahman : le Tout-Miséricordieux
