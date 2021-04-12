Date :Monday, April 12th, 2021 | Time : 09:21 |ID: 192335 | Print

Beautiful Devine Names: Ar-Rahman+Photo

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- “Asma Al-Hosna” or the Beautiful Names of God are the words used for “Allah” in Islam. The number of these names is often considered to be 99, most of which are mentioned in the holy Quran. Shafaqna News Agency in a Shia Graph series, gradually introduces these Devine Names.

Ar-Rahman : The Most Merciful

Spanish

Ar-Rahman : el Todo Compasivo

French

Ar-Rahman : le Tout-Miséricordieux 

Shia Graph: Allah (SWT), the God

You might also like
The Supreme Religious Authority: He who has no sense of responsibility and does not care about their…
Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)
Rouhani: Jesus Christ promises peace friendship justice freedom for everybody
RIGHTS OF GOD
ALLĀH AND THE MASCULINE PRONOUN
Loving Authority
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *