Beautiful Devine Names: Ar-Raheem+Photo

SHAFAQNA- “Asma Al-Hosna” or the Beautiful Names of God are the words used for “Allah” in Islam. The number of these names is often considered to be 99, most of which are mentioned in the holy Quran. Shafaqna News Agency in a Shia Graph series, gradually introduces these Devine Names.

Ar-Raheem : The Most Compassionate

French

Ar-Rahim: le Très-Miséricordieux

Spanish

Ar-Rahim : el Más Clemente

