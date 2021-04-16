Beautiful Names of God: Al-Malik +Photo

Date :Friday, April 16th, 2021 | Time : 05:03 |ID: 192355 | Print
Beautiful Names of God: Al-Malik

SHAFAQNA- “Asma Al-Hosna” or the Beautiful Names of God are the words used for “Allah” in Islam. The number of these names is often considered to be 99, most of which are mentioned in the holy Quran. Shafaqna News Agency in a Shia Graph series, gradually introduces these Divine Names.

Al-Malik : The King and Owner of Dominion

Al-Malik : le Roi

Al-Malik : el Rey, el Dominio 

Beautiful Names of God: Al-Mu’min

