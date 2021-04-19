Date :Monday, April 19th, 2021 | Time : 05:08 |ID: 192366 | Print
Al-Jabbar, God, Allah, Beautiful names of God, Shia Graph

Beautiful Names of God: Al-Jabbar (Photo)

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- “Asma Al-Hosna” or the Beautiful Names of God are the words used for “Allah” in Islam. The number of these names is often considered to be 99, most of which are mentioned in the holy Quran. Shafaqna News Agency in a Shia Graph series, gradually introduces these Divine Names.

Al-Jabbar : The Compeller, The Restorer 

French

Al-Jabbar : le Très-Fort

Spanish

Al-Yabbar : el Omnipotente

Beautiful Names of God: As-Salam (Photos)

You might also like
Shia Graph: The Holy Quran 91: 9-10
God's "Hand" is His Might
Video: Saudi King: "This country will not refrain from fulfilling God's sharia law"
For the Western audience: DOES GOD EXIST?
Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Halal
Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Imam Al-Hadi (A.S)
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *