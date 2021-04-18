Date :Sunday, April 18th, 2021 | Time : 05:20 |ID: 192371 | Print
As-Salam, Beautiful Names of God, Shia Graph

Beautiful Names of God: As-Salam (Photos)

SHAFAQNA- “Asma Al-Hosna” or the Beautiful Names of God are the words used for “Allah” in Islam. The number of these names is often considered to be 99, most of which are mentioned in the holy Quran. Shafaqna News Agency in a Shia Graph series, gradually introduces these Divine Names.

As-Salam : The Perfection and Giver of Peace

Spanish

Al-Salam : el Paz, el Seguridad 

French

As-Salam : le Paix

