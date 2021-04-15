Date :Thursday, April 15th, 2021 | Time : 05:09 |ID: 192381 | Print
Al-Mu'min, Allah, God, Shia Graph

Beautiful Names of God: Al-Mu’min +Photo

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- “Asma Al-Hosna” or the Beautiful Names of God are the words used for “Allah” in Islam. The number of these names is often considered to be 99, most of which are mentioned in the holy Quran. Shafaqna News Agency in a Shia Graph series, gradually introduces these Divine Names.

Al-Mu’min : The One Who grants security and freedom from fear

French

Al-Mu’min : le Rassurant

Spanish

Al-Mu’min : el Otorgante de seguridad

Beautiful Names of God: Al-Azeez+Photo

You might also like
The Creation of Man
Expectation of Solace
Does God Have a Mind?
The First Covenant
Man and Freedom of Will God
Human Civilisation & Religion
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *