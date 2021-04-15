Beautiful Names of God: Al-Mu’min +Photo

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/FD2BE338-D33A-45D6-9310-F8973613C42D.jpeg 750 1100 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-15 05:09:512021-04-15 03:10:13Beautiful Names of God: Al-Mu’min +Photo
SHAFAQNA- “Asma Al-Hosna” or the Beautiful Names of God are the words used for “Allah” in Islam. The number of these names is often considered to be 99, most of which are mentioned in the holy Quran. Shafaqna News Agency in a Shia Graph series, gradually introduces these Divine Names.
Al-Mu’min : The One Who grants security and freedom from fear
French
Al-Mu’min : le Rassurant
Spanish
Al-Mu’min : el Otorgante de seguridad
