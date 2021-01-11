UK: Muslim youth volunteers come together to clean up Lancashire

SHAFAQNA- Lancashire Muslim youth volunteered to clean up their city.

“There have been all kinds of measures to tackle litter around the car park and all around the center and we’ve partnered with the council and with the Mosque over the road to help do this,” Omar Zaman, manager of the Audley Centre, on Chester Street, Blackburn, told Lancashire Telegraph.

“We’ve had some of the Mosque kids come over to help at various times in year and for treats we’ve also been holding football sessions for the kids. We’ve also helped them to clean up around the local area and we’ve given them a sense of pride in their community.” He added: “When you teach kids at an early age, it gives them more of a sense of identification with their local community.”

The Audley Center celebrated its 30th anniversary with a range of initiatives. Even after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the center continued to organize successful clean up campaigns. In addition to the clean ups, the center runs a range of sports activities for both adults and children including football, cricket, badminton, netball, and many other sports, About Islam reported.