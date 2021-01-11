Bahrain opens airspace to Qatari planes

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain’s Ministry of Transport and Communications announced the reopening of its airspace to Qatari planes following the end of the crisis between the Arab countries bordering the Persian Gulf.

The Civil Aviation Authority at the Bahraini Ministry of Transport and Communications said in a statement that the country had opened its airspace to Qatari aircraft and that navigation notices related to them would be amended from this morning (Monday).

The agency said in a statement issued on Sunday evening local time that “Qatari aircraft will continue to be allowed to fly in the Bahrain airspace and their navigation notices will be amended from 00:01 on Monday morning.” “Greenwich Mean Time (3:31 a.m. Tehran time).”

On Tuesday, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan announced that during the 41st summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council in the northwestern city of Al-Ula, representatives of the council member states and Egypt has agreed to end the Qatar crisis that began in mid-2017, as well as the full resumption of diplomatic relations between Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Manama and Cairo with Doha more than three and a half years after its severance.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English