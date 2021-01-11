https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Ayat-Shobairi.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-01-11 10:32:202021-01-11 10:32:20What is the ruling on undercover operation by reporters? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani’s answer
What is the ruling on undercover operation by reporters? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about undercover operation by reporters.
Question: Is the reporter allowed to disguise or make up to avoid being recognised for making a report or to record films secretly?
The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani: If it leads to Haram, like revealing hidden fault or dishonouring of the believer even just for the reporter; it is Haram.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
