What is the ruling on undercover operation by reporters? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about undercover operation by reporters.

Question: Is the reporter allowed to disguise or make up to avoid being recognised for making a report or to record films secretly?

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani: If it leads to Haram, like revealing hidden fault or dishonouring of the believer even just for the reporter; it is Haram.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA