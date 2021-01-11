Date :Monday, January 11th, 2021 | Time : 10:36 |ID: 192404 | Print

Is it possible to retaliate in the same ways as hypocrites and liars? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about retaliating the same ways as liars and hypocrites do.

Question: Is it possible to act (retaliate) the same ways as those who lying and hypocrisy are evident in their speech and behaviour and are famous for these characteristics?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: It is not allowed.

Source: leader.ir

