https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/fatwa.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-01-11 10:36:412021-01-11 10:36:41Is it possible to retaliate in the same ways as hypocrites and liars? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
Is it possible to retaliate in the same ways as hypocrites and liars? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about retaliating the same ways as liars and hypocrites do.
Question: Is it possible to act (retaliate) the same ways as those who lying and hypocrisy are evident in their speech and behaviour and are famous for these characteristics?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: It is not allowed.
Source: leader.ir
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!