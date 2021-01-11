Refugee advocates: Australian government holding people in “inhumane” conditions

SHAFAQNA – There were riots on Tuesday night that resulted in two compounds being set alight and advocates and detainees claim a further disturbance on Saturday (9 Jan 2021) evening involved fires, rubber bullets and the use of tear gas at the detention centre. The Australian Border Force confirmed an “operation” took place to “restore order” on the island after Tuesday’s riot but has not yet commented on the reports of another incident.

In a Facebook post late on Saturday evening, one man detained on Christmas Island said the centre was “on fire again because the authorities don’t want to give those who are sick, those who have mental problem, those who have heart failure, their medication for days”. “I can’t breath, the rooftop is burning and the smoke is coming in here,” he said, claiming police had firearms and teargas. “This place is not a good place, we’re traumatised here.” The man said medication had not been provided for “five days”.

George Newhouse, the Principal Solicitor of the National Justice Project, said the latest incident was “the result of isolation and up to 22 hours of being locked inside compounds with no access to green space and miserable conditions of detention”. “The federal government has a policy of keeping detainees in harsh and inhumane conditions to force them to leave Australia.” Newhouse said the “harsh and solitary conditions” were having an effect on the mental health and welfare of detainees.

