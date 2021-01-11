Egyptian woman dies at 97 after years of teaching Quran

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: An Egyptian woman who spent most of her life serving the Holy Quran died at 97.

Tanazur al-Najuli spent 70 years of her life learning the Quran and teaching the Holy Book to others, according to Al Jazeera. She had students from all over Egypt who would come to her to learn Quran recitation and receive recitation certificates.

Born in 1924 in Gharbia Governorate, north of Egypt, Tanazur started learning the Quran by heart at an early age despite losing her eyesight due to typhoid. She also learned recitation of the Quran. Tanazur, who had six children, devoted her life to serving the Holy Book and trained many Quran reciters.

Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayyeb in a message expressed condolences on her death. Egypt is a country in North Africa with a population of around 96 million.Muslims account for around 90 percent of the country’s total population. Quranic activities are very common in the Muslim-majority Arab country and many of the Muslim world’s top Qaris in the past and present have been Egyptian.