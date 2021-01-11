Baghdad: The Pfizer vaccine will be available in Iraq by mid-February

SHAFAQNA -The Iraqi Ministry of Health stressed that the country will have received Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine early or mid-next month.

Riyad al-Halafi, Director General of the Public Health Department at the Ministry of Health, announced on Sunday that The joint vaccine of the American companies “Pfizer” and the German company “BionTech” against the new generation of coronavirus (Covid-19) will be available in early February or mid-February in Iraq, Iraqi official also said storage facilities were part of the deal with Pfizer.

Al-Halafi announced that Iraq will sign a contract with Pfizer to purchase the corona vaccine within a week or two.

He stressed that the training of the health staff of the Ministry of Health in relation to vaccines will also be the responsibility of the company’s employees.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the Public Health Department of the Iraqi Ministry of Health has already announced that the high probability of signing a contract with Pfizer to deliver its vaccine to his country during the second quarter of 2021 (spring of 1400).

The Ministry will initially sign a contract to purchase nearly one and a half million doses of the vaccine, and according to a pre-determined prioritization, the first shipment of the vaccine will be given to the vaccination process of medical staff, the elderly, and the sick and security forces will be allocated.

The Minister of Health Hasan Al-Tamimi has said earlier that the country will receive the vaccines soon along with special equipment needed to store it.

It is worth mentioning that according to the latest official statistics of the Iraqi Ministry of Health, the country has so far registered 602,938 cases of coronavirus infections, of which 556,742 have recovered and 12,895 have died due to Infected with this deadly virus.

