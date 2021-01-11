Date :Monday, January 11th, 2021 | Time : 16:28 |ID: 192513 | Print

Pope Francis unsure about his March trip to Iraq due to Coronavirus pandemic

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis cast doubt on his trip to Iraq in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Francis spoke in a section of the interview with Italy’s Canale 5 about how his life had changed because of the pandemic and how he had to cancel trips that had been planned for last year. “Yes, I had to cancel trips … because in good conscience, I can’t be the cause of gatherings of people, right? Now I don’t know if the trip to Iraq can take place. Life has changed,” he said.

The March 5-8 trip is due to take the pope the capital Baghdad, as well as Ur, a city linked to the Old Testament figure of Abraham, and Erbil, Mosul and Qaraqosh in the plain of Nineveh, Reuters reported.

