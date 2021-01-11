https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/pope-1.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-11 16:28:422021-01-11 16:30:25Pope Francis unsure about his March trip to Iraq due to Coronavirus pandemic
Pope Francis unsure about his March trip to Iraq due to Coronavirus pandemic
SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis cast doubt on his trip to Iraq in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The March 5-8 trip is due to take the pope the capital Baghdad, as well as Ur, a city linked to the Old Testament figure of Abraham, and Erbil, Mosul and Qaraqosh in the plain of Nineveh, Reuters reported.
