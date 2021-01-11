https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/sadiq-khan-outlined-his-plan-to-put-london-tech-sector-on-a-par-with-san-franciscos.jpg 2003 2671 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-11 18:06:532021-01-11 19:57:03London's Mayor urges PM to close places of worship as coronavirus cases rise
London’s Mayor urges PM to close places of worship as coronavirus cases rise
SHAFAQNA- London’s Muslim Mayor Sadiq Khan urged the Prime Minister to close places of worship amid rising infection rates. In a letter to the prime minister setting out his reasons for declaring a major incident in London, the mayor urged Boris Johnson to order places of worship to close, among other measures to tackle the crisis.
Under the lockdown restrictions, places of worship in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are permitted to remain open. The Scottish government has ordered them closed. On Friday, Blackburn and Derby cathedrals announced they were suspending public worship following stark warnings from health officials of rising infection rates and increasing pressure on hospitals. Mosques in the London boroughs of Harrow, Redbridge, Hackney and Leyton as well as in Cambridge and Woking have closed their doors in the past few days, The Guardian reported.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!