London’s Mayor urges PM to close places of worship as coronavirus cases rise

Under the lockdown restrictions, places of worship in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are permitted to remain open. The Scottish government has ordered them closed. On Friday, Blackburn and Derby cathedrals announced they were suspending public worship following stark warnings from health officials of rising infection rates and increasing pressure on hospitals. Mosques in the London boroughs of Harrow, Redbridge, Hackney and Leyton as well as in Cambridge and Woking have closed their doors in the past few days, The Guardian reported.