US House of Representatives introduces one article of impeachment against Trump

SHAFAQNA-US House of Representatives introduced an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Monday.

The article charges Trump with high crimes and misdemeanors for whipping up an insurrection and disrupting the peaceful transfer of power. The chamber will take two separate steps to try to spur Trump’s removal, according to the office of House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md.

First, the House plans to pass a resolution Tuesday night calling on Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. Pence has showed reluctance to take the step. Then, the House will meet on Wednesday morning to consider impeachment.

The full House would need a 218-vote majority to impeach Trump. The number could end up lower due to vacancies and absences. Democrats hold 222 seats, CNBC reported.