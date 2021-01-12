WHO: World won’t achieve coronavirus herd immunity in 2021

SHAFAQNA-The World Health Organization has warned that coronavirus herd immunity will not be achieved this year despite coronavirus vaccine.

“We are not going to achieve any levels of population immunity or herd immunity in 2021,” WHO’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a briefing in Geneva on Monday. “Even if it happens in a couple of pockets in a few countries, it’s not going to protect people across the world.”

Swaminathan stressed the need for governments and people to continue to push forward and take measures like physical distancing, hand washing and mask wearing to rein in the pandemic. She hailed the “incredible progress” made by scientists who managed the unthinkable of developing not one but several safe and effective vaccines against a brand new virus in less than a year,AlJazeera reported.