Pope allows more roles for women in Catholic Church

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis on Monday changed church law to allow women to serve as readers at liturgies, altar servers and distributors of communion.

In a decree, the pope formalised what already has been happening in many countries for years. But with the change in the Code of Canon Law, conservative bishops will not be able to block women in their diocese from those roles. But the Vatican stressed that the roles were “essentially distinct from the ordained ministry”, and were not an automatic precursor to women one day being allowed to be ordained priests.

In an accompanying letter, the pope said he wanted to bring “stability, public recognition” to women already serving in the roles, Reuters reported.