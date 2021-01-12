How can financial help be given to Seyyeds? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered questions about giving financial help to Seyyeds.

Question: How can financial help be given to Sadaat? Can Sadaqah be given to them?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: Sadaat have shares from Khoms of incomes, and also Sadaqat-e-Mostahabbeh can be given to them.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA