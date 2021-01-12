How can financial help be given to Seyyeds? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Ayat-sobhani.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-01-12 10:19:032021-01-12 10:19:03How can financial help be given to Seyyeds? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered questions about giving financial help to Seyyeds.
Question: How can financial help be given to Sadaat? Can Sadaqah be given to them?
The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: Sadaat have shares from Khoms of incomes, and also Sadaqat-e-Mostahabbeh can be given to them.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
