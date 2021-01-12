Date :Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 | Time : 10:21 |ID: 192606 | Print

What is the ruling on having haircut and shave during mourning periods? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about having haircut and shave during mourning period.

Question: Is there any problem with making up and trimming eyebrows for women or haircut and shaving by men during mourning periods for Ahlul Bayt (AS)?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If it is done in a way that is considered to be disrespectful to the period of mourning, is not allowed; otherwise there is no problem in itself.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

