https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/fatwa.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-01-12 10:21:582021-01-12 10:21:58What is the ruling on having haircut and shave during mourning periods? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
What is the ruling on having haircut and shave during mourning periods? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about having haircut and shave during mourning period.
Question: Is there any problem with making up and trimming eyebrows for women or haircut and shaving by men during mourning periods for Ahlul Bayt (AS)?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If it is done in a way that is considered to be disrespectful to the period of mourning, is not allowed; otherwise there is no problem in itself.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!