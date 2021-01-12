Advisor to Iraqi PM: Elections will be held on time

SHAFAQNA- “Abdul Hussain Hindawi,” the Iraqi prime minister’s adviser on elections today (Tuesday), stressed that the elections will be held according to plan.

“The election date has not changed, and it will be held as scheduled by the government on June 6 this year, and no delays have been raised,” Hindawi said.

He added: “The commission has announced its readiness for the elections and is trying to complete biometric cards for all voters.”

Al-Hindawi referred to the issue of planning the election process by setting a timetable, adding: “This process has begun and there is the participation of candidates, institutions, political parties and coalitions.”

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Election Affairs, not that every election process is complicated and difficult, and it faces many problems, said. “The commission has the financial capacity and has very experienced staff who can be trusted to conduct this election.”

A senior political source said on Monday that this week will see intensive meetings between leaders and political forces in Iraq to determine the fate of early elections.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English