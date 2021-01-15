Organizing historical Armenian monastery in Tehran +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Last week, news of the demolition of some of the tombstones of an Armenian historical graveyard at Tehran‘s Dolab Gate caused concern among cultural heritage enthusiasts.

This issue caused Mr.”Ara Shaverdian”, the representative of the Armenians of Tehran and the north of the country and Mr. “Iqbal Shakeri”, the representative of the people of Tehran along side with a number of the members of the Armenian Caliphate Council with the mayor of District 14 to visit the shrine accompanied by a number of journalists.

“Many famous Armenian figures have been buried in the last burial that took took place in this graveyard in the mid-70s.”

The visit to the shrine revealed that the reconstruction effects were limited to the church located inside the graveyard, the middle pedestrian alley, the swimming pool, some of the elements and the toilets, and the cement and brick canals.

Therefore the reconstruction has not damaged the tombstones and the historical monuments of the graveyard. This shrine is about 200 years old and it has not hosted a burial since the mid-1970s.

Photos by Mohammad Ali ASADI

