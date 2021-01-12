Amnesty International expresses concern over fate of a student imprisoned in Bahrain

SHAFAQNA- Amnesty International said today (Tuesday) in a statement that the Bahraini regime has resumed its arbitrary actions against political prisoners since the beginning of 2021, as it did the year before.

Referring to the actions of the Al-Khalifa regime against a teenager and a prisoner student named ” Kameel Juma”, the organization added on its Twitter account: “The targeting of this Bahraini teenager is to take revenge on him and his family, who opposed his activities as a spy for the government and spoke to international newspapers.”

Bahraini teenager Kameel Juma has been tried more than 20 times in connection with allegations of involvement in anti-government protests.

Last year, Amnesty International expressed concern over the fate of 17-year-old Bahraini student Kameel Juma and called for immediate action to secure his release.

The organization said that the Bahraini teenager was targeted because of the public remarks made by his mother, Najah Ahmed Yousef, who spoke about the ill-treatment of prison guards during his detention between 2017 and 2019.

