Lala Tulpan, a beautiful mosque in Russia’s Bashkortostan (+Video)

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Lala Tulpan in Ufa, Republic of Bashkortostan, is one of Russia’s largest mosques with 53-meter-tall twin minarets and with a strange architecture for a Muslim place of worship.

The building can hold up to 1000 worshippers. It was built between 1990 and 1998 to a modernist design by Wakil Davlyatshin. In 2001 Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Talgat Tadzhuddin and other Muslim clerics at the mosque. https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/67734_865.mp4