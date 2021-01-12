Date :Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 | Time : 14:29 |ID: 192657 | Print

Lala Tulpan, a beautiful mosque in Russia’s Bashkortostan (+Video)

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Lala Tulpan in Ufa, Republic of Bashkortostan, is one of Russia’s largest mosques with 53-meter-tall twin minarets and with a strange architecture for a Muslim place of worship.

The building can hold up to 1000 worshippers. It was built between 1990 and 1998 to a modernist design by Wakil Davlyatshin. In 2001 Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Talgat Tadzhuddin and other Muslim clerics at the mosque.

