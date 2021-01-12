Date :Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 | Time : 14:42 |ID: 192666 | Print

Bosnian hadith scholar dies at 71

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:  Mahmud Efendi Karalic, a Hadith scholar at the Academy of Islamic Sciences in Bosnia and Herzegovina, passed away.

The prominent scholar died at the age of 71 on Monday night. Born in 1950, he was among the first graduates of Hadith Sciences in Medina.He translated the book Al-Sihah al-Sitta into the Bosnian language.He also trained many scholars and made efforts to promote Islamic teachings in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Karalic won several international awards for his studies and research.

