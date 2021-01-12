https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/157818600.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-12 14:51:092021-01-12 14:51:55Iran-Iraq Joint Economic Commission convenes inTehran
Iran-Iraq Joint Economic Commission convenes inTehran
SHAFAQNA-IRNA :The 4th Iran-Iraq Joint Economic Commission meeting began in the Iranian capital on Tuesday.
The two-day commission meeting is participated by high-ranking officials from both sides and a number of economic activists. Iraqi Minister of Trade Alaa Ahmed al-Jubouri arrived in Tehran on Mondaty at the head of a delegation to attend the meeting. The meeting aims to explore ways to boost bilateral cooperation in different areas based on the geographical, cultural and religious common grounds.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!