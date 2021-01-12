Date :Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 | Time : 14:51 |ID: 192671 | Print

Iran-Iraq Joint Economic Commission convenes inTehran

SHAFAQNA-IRNA :The 4th Iran-Iraq Joint Economic Commission meeting began in the Iranian capital on Tuesday.

The two-day commission meeting is participated by high-ranking officials from both sides and a number of economic activists. Iraqi Minister of Trade Alaa Ahmed al-Jubouri arrived in Tehran on Mondaty at the head of a delegation to attend the meeting.   The meeting aims to explore ways to boost bilateral cooperation in different areas based on the geographical, cultural and religious common grounds.

