Islamic institute marks fifth martyrdom anniversary of Sheikh Nimr

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Islamic institute has marked the fifth martyrdom anniversary of top Saudi cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqer Al-Nimr calling him as a person who revealed the treachery of Saudi regime against Islamic unity.

Muslim Unity Center in collaboration with International Ashura Foundation and the secretariat to mark the fifth martyrdom anniversary of senior Shia Scholar, Sheikh Nimr Baqer Al-Nimr has held webinar on “Political Thoughts of Sheikh Nimr” on Sunday attended by a number of religious figures and elites from Iran, Lebanon, Bahrain and Iraq. Seyyed Fadi Al-Seyyed from Muslim Unity Center in his opening speech at the webinar hailed the efforts of Sheikh Nimr for fearless awakening of the Muslim nations and slammed Saudi regime for killing the senior cleric and not returning the body of the scholar to his family.

He called Al-Saud regime as a dictator and hostile system which performs Israeli-American plans in the Middle East region. Shiekh Maher Hamoud, Director of the Union of Resistance Scholars from Lebanon condemned the Saudi atrocities against Shiekh Nimr and also the Wahhabi crimes stressing that these heinous measures should not be related with the Sunni community. Top Lebanese cleric called Saudi Arabia as a servant of Israel as Al-Saud carries out the Israeli American plots.

Webinar on “Political Thoughts of Sheikh Nimr” was held on fifth martyrdom anniversary of the Saudi Shia Scholar. Prominent Shia Scholar, Sheikh Nimr Baqer Al-Nimr, commonly known as Shiekh Nimr, was from Al-Awamiyah who was arrested an executed back in January 2016. Critical of Saudi regime, the cleric called for free elections and respect for the Shia community in the country.