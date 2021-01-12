https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/کرونا-1.jpg 433 640 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-12 16:00:192021-01-12 17:53:15The Iraqi Ministry of Health denies the spread of new coronavirus variant
The Iraqi Ministry of Health denies the spread of new coronavirus variant
SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of Health has explained the reality of the spread of the new variant of coronavirus in the country. The ministry has denied the emergence of a new variant of coronavirus in Iraq.
The Iraqi Health Ministry’s spokesman, Sayf Al-Badr stressed on the absence of a new variant of the virus. “Several laboratories have been upgraded to detect the new variant of the virus,” Al-Badr continued. He called the news agencies that published this news, incorrect, unscientific and invalid.
This news is translated by Shafaqna English.
