Date: Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 | Time: 16:00

The Iraqi Ministry of Health denies the spread of new coronavirus variant

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of Health has explained the reality of the spread of the new variant of coronavirus in the country. The ministry has denied the emergence of a new variant of coronavirus in Iraq.

The Iraqi Health Ministry’s spokesman, Sayf Al-Badr stressed on the absence of a new variant of the virus. “Several laboratories have been upgraded to detect the new variant of the virus,” Al-Badr continued. He called the news agencies that published this news, incorrect, unscientific and invalid.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.

