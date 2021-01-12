Date :Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 | Time : 16:17 |ID: 192689 | Print

Photos: Mourning ceremony for martyrdom anniversary of Fatimah Zahra (S.A) in Kufa

SHAFAQNA- The mourning ceremony for the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) was held in the presence of a group of followers of the Ahlal-Bayt (A.S) school in the “Al-Hamra” mosque in the city of Kufa in Iraq.

