Photos: Mourning ceremony for martyrdom anniversary of Fatimah Zahra (S.A) in Kufa
SHAFAQNA- The mourning ceremony for the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) was held in the presence of a group of followers of the Ahlal-Bayt (A.S) school in the “Al-Hamra” mosque in the city of Kufa in Iraq.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
