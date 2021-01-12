Photos: Mourning ceremony for martyrdom anniversary of Fatimah Zahra (S.A) held in Kirkuk, Iraq

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/89B68E4A-073D-431D-9316-47D1804A5D83.jpeg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-12 16:26:282021-01-12 16:26:28Photos: Mourning ceremony for martyrdom anniversary of Fatimah Zahra (S.A) held in Kirkuk, Iraq
SHAFAQNA- The mourning ceremony for the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) was held by the holy shrine of Imam Askari (A.S) in Kirkuk province in northern Iraq.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
