Astan of Hazrat Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine holding Quranic courses in Baghdad

SHAFAQNA -IQNA: The Quran Center affiliated to the Astan (custodianship) of the holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS) is holding a series of Quranic courses in Baghdad. The center’s branch in the Iraqi capital is organizing the courses, whose purpose is to develop the culture and teachings of the Quran and Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS), Al-Kafeel website reported. A number of Mosques and religious centers host the educational programs, organized with the observation of the health protocols.

They include lessons on Quran recitation skills, memorization and the teachings of the Holy Book. A number of experienced Quran experts teach the courses and supervise the Quranic programs. The Quranic activities have significantly developed in Iraq since the 2003 overthrow of former dictator Saddam Hussein. There has been a growing trend of Quranic programs such as competitions, recitation sessions and educational programs held in the country in recent years.