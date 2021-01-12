Sheikh Isa Qassim stresses confronting Daesh’s acts of terrorism

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Bahrain’s most prominent Shia Scholar Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim denounced the recent killing of 11 Pakistani coal miners by Daesh, underlining the need for all Muslims to confront the terrorist group.

Ayatollah Qassim in a statement released on Monday strongly condemned the brutal act of terrorism, Al-Muqawim website reported. He described Daesh as the epitome of evil and distortion of Islam’s teachings, adding that the Takfiri group loves shedding the blood of innocent people and fomenting discord among Muslims.

It is incumbent upon all Muslims, including Shias and Sunnis, to stand up to this “destructive disease” and make everyone aware of the great danger it poses, the senior Scholar said. On Saturday, hundreds of Shia Pakistanis gathered to bury 11 coal miners from the Hazara community killed by Daesh, ending a week of protests that sought to highlight the minority’s plight. The terrorist group abducted and then shot and killed the miners in Balochistan last week. Police video of their bodies revealed the miners had been blindfolded and their hands tied behind their backs before being shot.