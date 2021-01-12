Announcing state of emergency health condition in Lebanon

SHAFAQNA – Lebanese authorities declared a state of health emergency and imposed a curfew, to confront the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The Lebanese Supreme Council of Defense at the end of its meeting to Survey of the health status and treatment sector of this country following the sharp increase in the incidence of the new generation of coronavirus (Covid-19) in recent days, announced that the curfew will run day and night between Jan. 14 and 25.

This decision was taken after hospitals lost their capacity to treat patients with the disease. During the Supreme Defense Council meeting, the country’s caretaker Prime Minister, Hassan Diab, said: We have reached the stage of extreme danger. It is worth mentioning that according to the official data of the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the country has registered new records in recent days in the daily statistics of coronavirus, and as a result, the total number of infected people has increased to more than 219 thousand, while so far more than 1,600 people died from the deadly virus.

