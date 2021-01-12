Afghan Shia leader in Pakistan after brutal killings of 11 Shia Hazara coal miners

SHAFAQNA-A prominent Afghan Shia Muslim leader is visiting Pakistan after brutal killing of 11 Shia Hazara miners .

Karim Khalili, leader of the Afghan Hezb-e-Wahdat-e-Islami political party, met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the capital, Islamabad, on Tuesday, the Pakistani foreign office said. “During the meeting, views were exchanged on Pakistan-Afghanistan relations and progress in the Afghan peace process,” read a Pakistani statement on the meeting.

Khalili, a former vice president of Afghanistan under Hamid Karzai, is also a member of the ethnic Hazara community which was targeted in the coal mine attack in the Pakistani town of Mach on January 3. In Pakistan, more than 500 Shia Hazaras have been killed in such attacks since 2014, according to the National Commission for Human Rights, AlJazeera reported.