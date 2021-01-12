Najaf’s Governor honored to visit Al-Abbas’s (A.S) shrine

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: Mr. Lou’ay Al-Yasiri, the Governor of Najaf, praised the services provided by the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine to the pilgrims visiting the shrines of Imam Al-Hussain and his brother Abal-Fadhl Al-Abbas (peace be upon both of them), as well as the large projects established to serve the Iraqi community.

The governor visited the Holy Shrine and was honored by performing the Ziyarat of the holy shrine of Abal-Fahdl Al-Abbas (AS), and then he met its Secretary General, Eng. Mohammad Al-Ashigar, and a number of its board members and heads of its departments. During this meeting, Al-Yasiri listened to a brief description of the services provided by the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine, whether for visitors, or those provided to the community, such as the initiatives it took during this period. At the end of this visit, Mr. Al-Yasiri expressed his thanks and appreciation to those in charge of the Holy Shrine as well as its servants for their efforts to serve the Holy Shrine and its visitors.