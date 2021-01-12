Senior Iranian Cleric condemns crimes of Takfiri groups in Pakistan

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Senior Iranian Cleric Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi in a statement on Friday denounced recent attack in Pakistan which killed 11 miners from the country’s minority Shia Hazaras in Baluchistan province.

“The recent crime in Bolan, Baluchistan, filled the hearts of all followers of the Qur’an, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and His Household around the world with sorrow and filled their hearts with anger,” he said.

“Continuation of the crimes by the Takfiri groups in Pakistan and the targeted killing of the followers of the Ahl ul-Bayt (AS) in this Islamic land has grieved and affected me and all those who are interested in the religion greatly,” he said.

Although several decades have passed since the beginning of these insecurities, but unfortunately, the government and the judicial, military and security organizations of this country have not been able to curb this great crisis, and every day the bad news of new murders and terrorist operations is heard, Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi said.

Condemning the recent crime, he urged the Pakistani statesmen and authorities to put an end to such crimes.

Daesh claimed responsibility for an attack Sunday that killed 11 miners from Pakistan’s minority Shia Hazaras in Baluchistan province.

The attack took place early on Sunday morning in the Mach area of Bolan district around 100 kilometers (62 miles) southeast of Baluchistan’s capital Quetta, killing the miners who were in a shared residential room near the coal mine where they worked, officials said.