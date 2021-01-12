Calls for Saudi Dakar Rally boycott while kingdom ‘sportwashes’ its reputation

SHAFAQNA – Supporters of women’s rights activist Loujain Al-Hathloul, who campaigned for women’s right to drive in Saudi Arabia, have called for a boycott of the Dakar Rally for “sportswashing” the reputation of the conservative kingdom while Hathloul remains in prison. “Women’s rights activists have endured years in prison, psychological and physical torture, and sexual abuse for campaigning for the right to drive. Many remain in prison to this day,” said Lucy Rae, spokeswoman for Grant Liberty, a human rights advocacy body which campaigns on behalf of Saudi prisoners of conscience.

“No-one should be fooled by the Saudi regime’s attempts at sportswashing … Racers might not know it, but their participation there is to hide and whitewash the host’s crimes,” said Lina Al-Hathloul, Loujain’s sister. “The PR machine claims that hosting global sporting events is a sign the country is opening up, but the reality is that just a few hundred metres from the course my sister languishes in prison because she campaigned for women’s right to drive. Saudi Arabia needs real reform, real human rights, not this charade.”

As well as Hathloul, three other activists who focused on Saudi women’s right to drive – Mayaa Al-Zahrani, Nouf Abdulaziz Al-Jeraiwi and Samar Badawi – remain in prison.

Source: The Guardian