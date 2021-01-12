Rights group condemns Israeli rule

SHAFAQNA-A leading Israeli human rights group described Israel and its control of the Palestinian territories as a single “apartheid” government.

In a report released on Tuesday, B’Tselem said Israel has created a system in which Jewish citizens enjoy full rights, but Palestinians living in Israel’s four areas of control have different levels of rights – depending on where they live – are always below the Jewish people.

“One of the key points in our analysis is that this is a single geopolitical area ruled by one government,” said B’Tselem director Hagai El-Ad. “This is not democracy plus occupation. This is apartheid between the river and the sea.”

The report said Israel seeks to advance and cement Jewish supremacy throughout the entire area between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. “To that end, it has divided the area into several units, each with a different set of rights for Palestinians – always inferior to the rights of Jews,” the report said. As part of this policy, Palestinians are denied many rights, including the right to self-determination, the report added, AlJazeera reported.