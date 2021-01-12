https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/kuwait.jpg 653 1024 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-12 19:24:402021-01-12 19:24:40Kuwait’s cabinet members resign
Kuwait’s cabinet members resign
SHAFAQNA- The Kuwaiti ministers have resigned on Tuesday only a month after the government was formed.
Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah submitted the resignation of all cabinet members, “in light of current developments regarding the relation between the National Assembly and the government”, the official Kuwait News Agency said.
The resignations were handed to Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, who must then submit them to the emir for approval.It comes as 38 members of parliament backed a request to question the prime minister, who they accuse of violating the constitution when forming the government and of failing to present a cabinet work programme, according to AFP .
