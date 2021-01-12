Date :Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 | Time : 19:24 |ID: 192826 | Print

Kuwait’s cabinet members resign

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Kuwaiti ministers have resigned on Tuesday only a month after the government was formed.

Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah submitted the resignation of all cabinet members, “in light of current developments regarding the relation between the National Assembly and the government”, the official Kuwait News Agency said.

The resignations were handed to Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, who must then submit them to the emir for approval.It comes as 38 members of parliament backed a request to question the prime minister, who they accuse of violating the constitution when forming the government and of failing to present a cabinet work programme, according to AFP .

You might also like
Turkey's Erdogan Meets Qatari, Kuwait Emirs
Coronavirus: Kuwait, UAE confirm hundreds of new cases
A power struggle between Persian Gulf states
Kuwaitis MPs stand for rights of Shia Muslims
Bahrain backs Iran-Arab dialog mediated by Kuwait
Kuwait to teach Holy Quran at Kindergartens
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *