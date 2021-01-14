Karbala: Norwegian traveler visits Al-Kafeel Museum

SHAFAQNA-Alkafeel: The Norwegian traveler (Jørn Bjørn) visited the Al-Kafeel Museum at the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine. During his tour, he was briefed on the latest development of the museum in terms of display and storage. He also listened to a full explanation of the museum’s holdings and the methods and technical mechanisms used in displaying them, with a brief overview of each piece, its history, presentation, and preservation.

Jørn Bjørn expressed his admiration for the precious and rare artifacts he found in the museum, such as swords, luxurious carpets and manuscripts, and he also admired the display screens that were made by the servants of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him) from the workers in the museum department.

At the end of this visit and tour, Jørn Bjørn said: “I have met the officials of the Museum of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine. Thank you from the heart for your hospitality and your lovely assistance to me, and I would like to visit you again.”

Jørn Bjørn is an author, traveler and public speaker, and he is the youngest Norwegian to visit all countries of the world, and Iraq was the last country to visit, as he toured its 18 provinces, including Karbala and its holy shrines.