Karbala: Works on grid’s facade of Maqam of Imam al-Mahdi (A.J)

SHAFAQNA-Alkafeel:The cadres of the department of manufacturing the grids and doors of the holy shrines at the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine are still continuing their work to complete the grid facade of Maqam of Imam al-Mahdi (may God hasten his holy appearance), which will be installed in the women’s hall, after completing previously the manufacture and installation of the grid’s façade In the men’s hall.



According to the head of the department of manufacturing the grids of the holy shrines, Mr. Nadhem Al-Ghurabi: “The cadres of the department, despite the large number of work they are assigned to do, have set a timetable for their implementation, and all of them are going in one pace and parallel lines without the impact of one project on another. Among these works is the grid’s facade of Maqam of Imam al-Mahdi (may God hasten his holy reappearance). All the joints and sections of the wooden structure, which is considered the basis for fixing the metal parts, have been completed. It is of Burmese wood with a thickness consistent with the loads that will be fixed on it.”

He continued: “The design of the facade is similar to its counterpart on the men’s side, but it differs in terms of size, as it is 3.80 m in length and 2.95 m in height, as well as in the number of knotworks (Duhna), so their number is four. A decorative column separates each of the knotworks, which are based on another column. The grid has a door consisting of two ribbons connected by the knotwork’s triangles, separated by a small inscription band written on it the name of the company that manufactured it and the year of manufacture.”

Indicating: “One of the works that is nearing completion is also the poem inscription that overlooks the knotworks. It is 3.80 m in length and 19.5 cm in height. The poem verses are of the poet Ali Al-Saffar Al-Karbalai, Assistant Deputy Secretary-General of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine. In addition to the Quranic inscription from surat Noor on top of the decorative frieze, which is 3.80 m long and 32 cm high, which works are also nearing completion. “