Karbala: Starting rehabilitation work to add new spaces to serve visitors

SHAFAQNA- Al Kafeel: The cadres of the engineering maintenance and construction department at the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine have begun rehabilitation work to add new spaces to serve the visitors intending to visit the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), within al-Qibla gate Street, by demolishing the buildings that were previously acquired. These works come within the expansion project that the Holy Shrine seeks to achieve, which will provide large areas to support and add many services to visitors. The official of the Construction Works Division in the aforementioned department, Engineer Mohammad Mustafa al-Taweel, explained to the al-Kafeel Network: “The expansion and addition of these spaces are part of the expanded works adopted by the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine, which aims to increase and add spaces for visitors and reduce their momentum during the special occasions, in a way that enable the visitors to perform the Ziyarat rituals with ease, especially in this vital and important street, which is witnessing a severe overcrowding on the special Ziyarats, at the forefront of which is the Ziyarat Arba’een.”

Indicating: “The areas that will be added in this part are considered one of the largest areas added, and the work of removing these buildings needs precision in the demolition. We have started its rehabilitation work that included removing all the electrical cables, water lines and sewage pipes, in addition to emptying the buildings and making them completely empty (leaving the structure only), so that after that, the demolition can start and the rubble will be removed and transported outside the city. This will be done according to a plan drawn up for this purpose that ensures the safety of workers on one side and the surrounding buildings on the other side.”

Al-Taweel continued: “The buildings that will be removed are located on both sides of the road from the side of the Sayed Al-Shuhada Complex Street up to the temporary parking lot (a temporary square which building was removed earlier), while the buildings on the opposite side will also be removed from Al-Joud court to the beginning of Al-Alawi Market Street, adjacent to the square which buildings were also demolished earlier. After the completion of the demolition works, additional spaces of thousands of meters will be prepared for visitors.”

It is noteworthy that the work on this project came in order to contribute to absorbing the human momentum occurring in this space, especially on the days in which millions of visitors flock to perform the Ziyarat rituals, which affects the performance of their worship and Ziyarat acts in the event that they are unable to enter the Holy Shrine, because this area is considered one of the most important destinations for visitors.