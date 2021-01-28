Recognizing our talents and strengths : How to live an Islamic lifestyle (Part 10)

SHAFAQNA | by Mohamed Alnajjar: So far in this article series we have only touched upon living the Islamic lifestyle in general, not pertaining to the male or female. However, in this article and since we are celebrating the day of the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima (S.A), I will shed some light upon the lady of light and her lifestyle that led to her influence and status among all the creations on earth.

It is no surprise that because of the care and motherhood that the lady of light showed to her two sons Imam Hasan and Imam Hussain (S.A) they were also known as the “youth of Paradise”. The question arises what was it that made these two-youth shine and become examples for all of mankind? One can say that they were chosen, others can say that they deserved it because they lived up to their divine responsibilities.

We cannot become exactly like these two youths or even like their mother the lady of light or their brave father Imam Ali (A.S), however we can help Imam Ali (A.S) when he said in Nahjul Balagha:

أعينوني بورع واجتهاد

Help me by being pious and gaining knowledge[1]

We can specialize ourselves as mothers or fathers, as sons or daughters and as loving and caring siblings apart of a vibrant and active community. We need to become more familiar with our talents and strengths and then as a result give back to those who helped us become better human beings. We owe our gratitude and appreciation first and foremost to God almighty for giving us the chance to redeem our mistakes and make up for them in this world before the next.

Brothers and sisters as a kind reminder to myself and you the reader, now is the time to change and to update your resume with God. It is never too late to devote your self to becoming a better human being. God almighty is the most merciful and the most compassionate, and we remind ourselves everyday before we eat, before we pray and before we embark on an important task that our lord is a merciful lord and that if he forgives us, we must accept that he has forgiven us and move on to become even better until we reach him.

The holy Quran says:

وَاعْبُدْ رَبَّكَ حَتَّىٰ يَأْتِيَكَ الْيَقِينُ

And worship your Lord until certainty comes to you[2]

In conclusion, we learn from the examples of the holy Infallibles especially from the honor of the women of the worlds lady of light Fatimah al-Zahra (S.A). As a female, she specialized in caring and the discipline of her children that they were able to live up to their true value and service to humanity.

[1] بحار الأنوار – العلامة المجلسي – ج ٤٠ – الصفحة ٣٤٠ Bihar al-anwar, allamah Majlisi, volume 40 , page 240

[2] Al-Hijr 15:99