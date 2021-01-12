For first time in modern history of Oman; Decree of Haitham bin Tariq to appoint Crown Prince

SHAFAQNA- The Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, issued a decree today (Tuesday) establishing a new basic system for the government.

This decree guarantees a lasting transfer of power through the appointment of the Crown Prince for the first time in the contemporary history of Oman.

The decree coincides with the first anniversary of the rise to power of Sultan Haitham and the succession of the late Sultan Qaboos, who died last year.

This decree, referred to as Decree No. 6 of 2021, provides a clear a specific mechanism for the transfer of power in Oman, as well as a mechanism for appointing the Crown Prince, stating his responsibilities and powers, emphasizing the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary as the basis of governance in this country, however, this decree does not specify the mechanism for selecting the Crown Prince, as well as his scope of authority.

The decree also emphasizes the role of the government in guaranteeing more rights and freedoms for citizens, the most important of which are: equality between men and women, care for children, the disabled, adolescents and young people, compulsory education until the end of primary education, encouragement to establishment of universities, advancement of scientific research, support of innovators and inventors, right to life, human dignity, safe life and respect for private life and the role of correction and rehabilitation of prisons and judicial supervision over them.

The decree also includes following up on the government’s performance and overseeing it by setting up a committee through which the sultan oversees the performance of ministers, deputy ministers and other officials of the country.

